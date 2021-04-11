DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, South Austin Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in the 600 block of South Austin Avenue.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 22-year-old man was driving a red Dodge pickup on Austin and merged eastbound onto the exit ramp in the wrong direction.

He struck the driver side of a white Kia Soul that was being drive west up the off ramp.

The woman driving the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police say.

He has been placed in custody and citations are pending.

Detectives are investigating.

