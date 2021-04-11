CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Monday anyone 16 and older in Illinois is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but those who live in Chicago might need to go outside the city to get one.
But Chicagoans won't have to wait much longer. Anyone 16 and older in the city will be eligible on April 19.
For those who live outside the city and are looking for a vaccine appointment, there are some things to know. Anyone 16 or 17 must get the Pfizer vaccine, as that is the only shot approved for that age group.
Vaccines can be received at public health department mass vaccination sites like the ones offered by Cook County, at state-run mass vaccination sites, local hospital systems and at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Jewel Osco.
On Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged Chicagoans who may still be relutcant to get the vaccine to do so.
"These vaccines are safe, and they are necessary for us as a community to be able to go on and thrive," she said.
Because Chicago does not expand to Phase 2 until April 19, last week city leaders did urge eligible Chicagoans with the means to travel to go out to the suburbs to get vaccinated.