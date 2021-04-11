CHICAGO (CBS) — A search was under way Sunday afternoon for a man who was last seen in Rogers Park, and who a friend said could be in need of serious medical attention.
Matthew La Luz, 32, is missing from the 1500 block of West Thome Avenue, police said.
A friend, Gerald Farinas, reported on Facebook that La Luz has been missing since 1 a.m. Sunday, and said his white Dodge sedan was found at Clark and Howard streets.
Farinas reported La Luz was last seen near the Honeybear Café, 7036 N. Clark St. La Luz has Type 1 diabetes and may be suffering from temporary dementia from his need of insulin, Farinas reported.
La Luz could be in need of life-saving medical attention, Farinas reported.
Police said La Luz is white, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt that is possibly hooded, gray sweat pants, and blue Asics gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.