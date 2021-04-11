CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of an Oak Park police officer during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Enrique R. Rosa, 27, was charged Saturday night with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Village of Oak Park.

According to investigators, Oak Park Police stopped Rosa’s car around 7 a.m. on Harlem Avenue by the Eisenhower Expressway because it matched the description of a vehicle with a driver suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute moments before in Forest Park.

Charges allege that when the vehicle was stopped, Rosa got out of the car and started firing a handgun at the officer as he was exiting his squad car. The officer returned fire, striking Rosa twice in the leg.

Rosa was taken to Loyola Medical Center where he remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the officer injured in the shooting has not been released. He was shot in the arm and released Sunday fro Loyola Medical Center.

Rosa is scheduled to appear in court Monday. If convicted he could face up to eight years in prison for each count of attempted murder and a minimum of six years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The last time an Oak Park Police officer was shot in the line of duty was in 1983, the village said in a release.