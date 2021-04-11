CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was placed into custody Sunday in the robbery of a woman at the Racine CTA Blue Line stop this weekend, as well as another robbery.
The robbery at the Racine Blue Line stop, at Racine Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side, happened at 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the assailant approached a woman from behind and punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. While on the ground, the suspect kept punching the victim and took her purse, police said.
A surveillance photo showed the suspect leaving Chicago Transit Authority property with the woman’s purse.
On Sunday afternoon, police said Central (1st) District officers took a suspect into custody in connection with that robbery, as well as another one that happened on Sunday on which they did not immediately provide details.
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 11, 2021