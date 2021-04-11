CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were injured Saturday night after a Chicago police chase that ended in the 2000 block of West Grand.
According to police, around 8:19 p.m. officers attempted to stop a 2012 gray Volkswagen sedan with five people inside, but the driver fled west from police.
Shortly after that, the Volkswagen struck a 2007 white Toyota Yaris heading south on the passenger side of the vehicle. The Toyota then jumped the curb and struck the entry of a salon. A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman in the vehicle both sustained bruising and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
The 23-year-old driver of fleeing Volkswagen sustained arm injuries and was taken to Stroger hospital where he was stabilized. He was placed in custody and citations are pending, police said.
Other passengers in the fleeing vehicle were also injured. A 15-year-old sustained bruising to the body and a 17-year-old sustained an injury to the chin. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were stabilized. An unidentified male in the vehicle suffered a possible skull fracture and was listed in critical condition before being transferred to Stroger Hospital. A 21-year-old man in the vehicle sustained unspecified injuries and was initially listed in critical condition before being taken to Northwestern Hospital.
The 21-year-old was also placed into custody.
The incident is under investigation.