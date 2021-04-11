DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was sent out in Lincoln Park Sunday night after a man barricaded himself into a residence.

At 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 2500 block of North Halsted Street, just south of Wrightwood Avenue.

Police said the man barricaded himself in a home on the block after a domestic disturbance.

Video from the scene showed a massive police presence. Halsted Street was reportedly closed near the scene.

By 9:17 p.m., the standoff had ended and all had been rendered safe. Police did not take anyone into custody.

