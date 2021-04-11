CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was sent out in Lincoln Park Sunday night after a man barricaded himself into a residence.
Police said the man barricaded himself in a home on the block after a domestic disturbance.
By 9:17 p.m., the standoff had ended and all had been rendered safe. Police did not take anyone into custody.