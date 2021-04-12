CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway left one dead and three other injured near the Damen Avenue exit.
Police said there was a crash and a shooting incident just after midnight.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers located an unoccupied crashed vehicle in a westbound lane at Ashland Avenue. Troopers then found a second crashed vehicle at Damen Avenue.
The driver of the second vehicle was found dead with a gunshot wound. Troopers found four other people in the second vehicle. Two victims were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Illinois State Police confirmed all westbound lanes are now open.