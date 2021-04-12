CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks were set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night, but President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman was hard at work all afternoon.
The 'Hawks engaged in some wheeling and dealing before the trade deadline, with Bowman pulling off four separate deals…
Carl Soderberg who scored seven goals for the 'Hawks this season, is heading to the Colorado Avalanche – for two young forwards for the future.
Mattias Janmark and a fifth-round draft pick are on their way to the Las Vegas Golden Knights – with the Blackhawks getting second- and third-round draft selections.
The biggest name coming back to the ’Hawks is Adam Gaudette – a bottom-six forward from Vancouver – in exchange for Matthew Highmore.