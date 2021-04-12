CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — Passionate students spoke out Monday night against the removal of gay pride flags at a middle school in Northwest Indiana.
LGBTQ students addressed the Duneland School Corporation board in Chesterton, Indiana, after teachers at Chesterton Middle School were told to remove the rainbow pride flags from classrooms.
The order reportedly resulted in dozens of students walking out of class this past Friday.
One student read a letter to the principal to the school – taking issue with claims that the pride flags were “disruptive” and saying they were treated differently from other items such as sports team memorabilia and movie posters that are set up in classrooms without issue.
The student who read the letter said LGBTQ+ students need "an outlet to reach out to their teachers when they are in a dangerous situation at home," and the flags were there to help LGBTQ+ students feel safe.
Despite the students’ speeches, the issue was not on the Duneland School Board’s agenda Monday night, and so no action was taken.