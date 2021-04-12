CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is clearing, leaving partly cloudy skies for most of the week.
Monday's temperatures will near 64 degrees. A few showers are possible early Monday morning.
A quiet week is ahead. Temperatures will bounce back and forth between the 60s and 50s.