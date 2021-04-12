CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 28 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and three of them had been killed.
The victims of the shootings this weekend included at least four people under 18, one of whom lost his life.
At 9:43 p.m. Friday, two teens and a young man were shot in the 200 block of West 37th Street in the Wentworth Gardens development, and one of the teen boys was killed.
The three victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and stopped. Two men got out of the sport-utility vehicle and began shooting at the victims’ vehicle, police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Davion Ward.
A 16-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third victim – a male between the ages of 18 and 20 – was shot once in the chest and was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
Two women were shot and wounded at 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue in Lawndale, and one of them later died. They were standing outside when they heard several shots and felt pain, police said.
One of the women, 29, was shot once in the back and once in each arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The other, 28, was shot in the lower right leg, and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital. The victims could not communicate further details.
At 12:17 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot dead in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore. He was standing outside when an unidentified assailant shot him nine times in the back, and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The victim was identified as Harold Green.
A witness said the assailant fired shots from a gray Chrysler sedan, which fled the scene northbound.
Among non-fatal shootings, at 10:09 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were shot in the 2800 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village. They were standing in near the garage at their home when a white four-door sedan pulled up and stopped, and someone inside fired several shots.
The boy was shot four times in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized. The man was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The offending vehicle was last seen headed west on 28th Street.
A 15-year-old boy was also shot at 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South Kostner Avenue in Lawndale. An unknown assailant shot the boy in the lower leg, and he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.
Chicago also saw at least one more expressway shooting this weekend. At 9:27 p.m. Friday, a man was shot and wounded on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Lavergne Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower were closed near the scene for about half an hour following the shooting.
In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 12:51 a.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old man was standing outside in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he saw a Jeep slow down and fire several shots in his direction. The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County as his condition was stabilized.
- At 3:58 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was standing outside on the 0-99 block of East 119th Street in West Pullman when a red sedan pulled up and someone inside fired sevral shots and then drove off. The man was shot five times and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:32 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old woman was in front of a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot her in the right arm and hip. She was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 4:23 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 13000 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens development when a man came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the right arm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 6:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was headed east in the 3000 block of West 71st Street on the southern edge of Marquette Park, when another vehicle pulled up behind them. Someone in the car then took out a gun and shot the victim, striking him in the lower back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 8:38 p.m., a 45-year-old man was driving west on 68th Street at Hermitage Avenue in West Englewood when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the left arm and once in the left leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He could not tell police more about what happened due to the severity of his injuries.
- At 8:51 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was standing outside in the 7100 block of South State Street in Park Manor when two men came up and began shooting at her. The woman was shot once in the arm and once in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old woman was in a quarrel with a 66-year-old woman in the 1700 block of East 79th Street – on the cusp of South Shore and South Chicago – when the older woman took out a gun and shot the younger woman once in the lower back. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the suspect was arrested and taken to the South Chicago (4th) District station.
- At 2 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man got into a quarrel with a man he knew in the 4200 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park. The other man took out a gun and shot the victim in the left arm, and fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:12 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was walking in the 600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in Lincoln Park when a man took out a gun and shot him in the leg, police said. The suspect fled the scene, while the victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 5:05 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was standing outside in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Lawndale when he heard shot and felt pain. He was shot in the left hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:31 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was walking down the street in the 8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham when an assailant on foot took out a gun and shot him. The man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 4:25 p.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was driving south in the 200 block of South Central Park Avenue alongside Garfield Park, when a vehicle pulled up alongside his car and someone inside shot him. The victim was shot in the abdomen and the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
- At 6:22 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was on the street in the 2800 block of South Christiana Avenue in Little Village when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
At 11:39 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were headed south in an vehicle in the 1800 block of North Narragansett Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood, when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The man was shot three times in the back, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to the neck, and refused treatment at the scene.
At 1:09 a.m. Monday, a 33-year-old man was standing in a parking lot in the 3900 block of East 106th Street in the East Side neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left arm. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.
At 2:30 a.m. Monday in the Bronzeville neighborhood, a 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South King Drive, when someone shot him in the right leg. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
At 2:51 a.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 74th Street in the Englewood neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left leg. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.