CHICAGO (AP) — First baseman Yu Chang hit Yasmani Grandal with a throw trying to force him at second base as Nick Madrigal raced home with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Monday night.

Adam Eaton homered in his second straight game and rookie Yermín Mercedes got the winning rally started with one out in the ninth when he singled to shortstop against Emmanuel Clase (1-1).

Grandal walked to put runners on first and second before Nick Williams sent a grounder toward Chang. His throw trying to get Grandal at second hit the runner in the head. The ball ricocheted toward the left side of the infield, and Madrigal — running for Mercedes — sped home.

Eaton hit a three-run homer in the third against Triston McKenzie. Dallas Keuchel pitched into the sixth for the White Sox after Carlos Rodón was scratched because of an upset stomach. Codi Heuer (1-0) struck out a career-high four over 2 1/3 innings, and Chicago stopped Cleveland’s four-game win streak.

Keuchel gave up three runs and three hits. The two-time All-Star, working on four days’ rest, retired 12 in a row following Eddie Rosario’s two-run homer in the second before exiting with the bases loaded and none out in the sixth.

Keuchel walked Chang leading off and gave up a single to Jordan Luplow before walking Cesar Hernandez.

Evan Marshall came in and struck out José Ramírez. Franmil Reyes tied it at 3 with a sacrifice fly before Rosario struck out.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the bottom half, only to come away empty-handed when Cal Quantrill struck out Mercedes and got Grandal to ground into a double play.

McKenzie gave up three runs and two hits over four innings in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said he expects SS Tim Anderson (strained left hamstring) to start Thursday’s series finale when he’s eligible to come off the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (0-1, 3.65 ERA) and Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (1-0, 4.22) meet in a matchup of aces as the AL Central rivals continue their four-game series. Bieber is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox, while Giolito is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in seven outings versus Cleveland.

