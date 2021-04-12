DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A four-car crash in Englewood sent one adult and two children to the hospital.

The Chicago Fire Department said two cars hit head on around 1:30 a.m. near 69th Street and Normal Boulevard. Officials said a total of four cars were involved in the crash.

One person is in critical condition. The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

