CHICAGO (CBS)– A four-car crash in Englewood sent one adult and two children to the hospital.
The Chicago Fire Department said two cars hit head on around 1:30 a.m. near 69th Street and Normal Boulevard. Officials said a total of four cars were involved in the crash.
69 Normal included a head on collision. Several transports including two children to Comer. One serious to critical 4 vehicles involved . pic.twitter.com/SnBzADj47h
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2021
One person is in critical condition. The children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.