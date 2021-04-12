CHICAGO (CBS) — The new mass vaccination site in Gary, Indiana, is encouraging anyone age 16 and older to simply walk in today without an appointment to get a shot.
The Indiana Department of Health said the clinic at the former Roosevelt High School at 730 W. 25th Av. will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with free rides offered through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft.
While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted, and you don’t have to live in Indiana to get a shot.
You can register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 (866-211-9966) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily to schedule an appointment.
“My hope is that everyone in the area who hasn’t been vaccinated yet takes advantage of this opportunity,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “We are hosting the walk-in event to make this safe and effective vaccine as easy to get as possible because that’s how we’re going to protect ourselves and our families and defeat this pandemic.”
Here are some additional facts:
- The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested if you have it because an administration fee may be charged.
- This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.
- On Monday, April 12, get free fare on GPTC by simply telling the driver you are going to or coming from a vaccine appointment. On all other days (Monday through Saturday), ride free on GPTC to and from the vaccination site by showing the driver proof of your vaccine appointment and showing your vaccination card on the ride home.
- To schedule a free Lyft ride (Monday through Saturday only) through IU Health, call 1.888.IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option 9.
- Proof of age will be required at the appointment.
- After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone at vsafe.cdc.gov.
The site will be open through June 2.