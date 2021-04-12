CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and providing you with helpful updates get you back to work.

Whether you’re a college student on the hunt for a summer job or just looking for temporary work, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reported Monday morning on how you can snag employment on a beautiful island.

“Mackinac is a unique destination,” said Andrew Doud.

There are no cars or chain restaurants at the one-of-a-kind Michigan island – located in Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. What you will find are horse drawn carriages, historic forts, and scenic lakeshore views.

“The natural beauty of Mackinac, I think, is second to none,” Doud said.

Doud owns Doud’s Market and The Mackinac House hotel – just two of the island’s local businesses looking for seasonal workers this summer.

And if you’re on the job hunt, there are plenty of openings.

“We go from a community of about 500 people in the winter to ramping up to a workforce of about 4,000 people in the summer – and that’s from housekeeping to waiters, cooks, bartenders, deli managers, butchers,” Doud said.

And if you land one of these hospitality roles, you’ll not only have the opportunity to work on the island, but live there too.

“All businesses provide housing,” Doud said. “We have some dorm style housing, we have some management housing, we have some apartments.”

If you’re a first-time job seeker or a student looking for summer work, Mackinac is a great résumé builder.

Take it from Doud, who spent his summers working on the island while he was a college student.

“I can tell you that my résumé was all Mackinac Island, and every job I went to, that’s all they wanted to talk about,” Doud said.

For more information about summer jobs at Mackinac Island and how to apply, click here.

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.