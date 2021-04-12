More Than 90% Of White Sox Players, Traveling Party Have Now Received COVID-19 VaccineMajor League Baseball is not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, but the White Sox have really embraced the opportunity.

30 Points For Zach LaVine, But Bulls Lose To TimberwolvesKarl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell scored 27 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

2021 Masters: Hideki Matsuyama Makes History As First Japanese Man To Win Golf MajorWith stellar ball-striking and a command of Augusta National unmatched by anyone in the field over the final two rounds, Hideki Matsuyama converted a 54-hole lead into his first green jacket and major championship, winning the 2021 Masters by one stroke on Sunday.

White Sox End Up On Losing End Of Wild Finish As They Fall To RoyalsMichael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi's bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Javy Báez's Homer Goes Down As Only Run As Cubs Lose To Pirates AgainJT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Zach Davies Gives Up 7 Runs In 1 2/3 Innings, Cubs Get Pounded By PiratesMitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in a win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.