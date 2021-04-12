CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is helping some birds that have made the windy city their nesting ground.
They are piping plovers, endangered shorebirds. The piping plovers have been showing up at Montrose Beach for two years.
The Chicago Park District added three acres to a protected area along the beach, allowing the birds to spread their wings.
That means some beach volleyball nets will have to go. But bird lovers hope this will encourage the plovers to stick around.
When piping plovers Monty and Rose chose to mate in Chicago in 2019, they were the first plovers to nest here since 1955.
It forced the park district to move beach volleyball games and cancel a music festival.