By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chatham, Chicago News, Crime, Hyde Park, Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were in custody Monday afternoon, after police said officers spotted them driving around the South Side in a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day in the Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the car was stolen in a carjacking around 5:10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle on the 400 block of East 79th Street in Chatham, and followed it to the 1600 block of East 55th Street in Hyde Park, where the driver parked on the street.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested the four people who were inside the car.

No charges have been announced. Area Two detectives were investigating.

