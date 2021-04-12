CHICAGO (CBS) — Within the last couple hours, CBS 2 has learned that Cook County will be releasing 35,000 appointments Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.
Those appointments will be either first-dose for Moderna or Pfizer or single dose for Johnson & Johnson.
Now that many are getting vaccinated, community leaders want to make sure we remember the people lost in the COVID pandemic.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined other officials to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame at Daley Plaza.
It's in memory of the people who died of COVID-19.
In Illinois, that’s more than 21,000 people.
Today I joined Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Martinez & members of @IllinoisUnidos in honoring the victims of COVID-19.
We must keep protecting our communities. Continue to wear your facemask, wash your hands & practice physical distancing. We are in this together. pic.twitter.com/rNHuD49paU
— Toni Preckwinkle (@ToniPreckwinkle) April 12, 2021