CHICAGO (CBS) — The importance of getting the second-dose of one of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine was reinforced Monday, as a staffer in Gov. JB Pritzker’s office tested positive for the virus after getting their first dose.
During routine COVID-19 testing Monday, a staffer in the Governor's office tested positive. The employee had recently received the first dose of vaccine.
The employee was not in close contact with Gov. Pritzker on Monday or in recent days.
All staff members who have been identified as close contacts will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for quarantine.
“The Governor’s Office continues to follow COVID-19 safety protocols including testing staff multiple times per week, weekly deep cleaning procedures, mask wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of staff reporting to the office for in person work,” press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.