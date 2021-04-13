CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged as one of the people who carjacked a rideshare driver last month in Roseland, and led police on a chase into northwest Indiana.
Chicago police said three teenagers stole a 44-year-old rideshare driver’s car at gunpoint near 95th and the Dan Ryan on March 6. Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department’s helicopter followed them into Indiana.READ MORE: Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package In South Austin
The car crashed on Route 30 in Merrillville, and police found three teens inside the vehicle. All three were initially hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. They were all later released to a guardian with future charges pending for the driver, according to Illinois State Police.READ MORE: State, Local Health Departments Pausing Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid CDC, FDA Review
On Tuesday, Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl had been charged in connection with that carjacking, as well as the attempted carjacking of a 21-year-old woman in the 2000 block of West Randolph Street in West Town on the same day. The girl faces two felony counts of armed robbery, and one count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, and fleeing police.
She is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
A 15-year-old boy already had been charged last month for his role in the carjacking of the rideshare driver. Police said that boy was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.