By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lows Tuesday night will drop into the mid-30s in spots.

Next 12 Hours: 04.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday 7 a.m.: 04.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We start with a peek of sunshine for the morning commute on Wednesday, then turning cloudy through the day.

Highs Tomorrow: 04.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for a few stray sprinkles are possible in the afternoon.

6 p.m. Wednesday: 04.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next seven. For Thursday, the high is 54, with upper 40s lakeside.

The normal high is 58 degrees.

7 Day Forecast: 04.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist