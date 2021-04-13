CHICAGO (CBS) — Lows Tuesday night will drop into the mid-30s in spots.
We start with a peek of sunshine for the morning commute on Wednesday, then turning cloudy through the day.READ MORE: City Pausing Vaccination Program For Homebound Seniors, And Other Clinics That Rely On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid Federal Review Of Blood Clots
Look for a few stray sprinkles are possible in the afternoon.READ MORE: Member Of Illinois House Speaker Welch's Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Springfield
Wednesday will be the coolest day of the next seven. For Thursday, the high is 54, with upper 40s lakeside.MORE NEWS: Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey Returns From Administrative Leave, Faces No Internal Discipline For Jacob Blake Shooting
The normal high is 58 degrees.