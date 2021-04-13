DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A relatively quiet week continues. Temperatures are cooling a bit over the next few days, but will return to typical April temperatures by the end of the week.

READ MORE: Chicago Eighth-Grader Danielle Addo Thrilled To Compete In Scripps National Spelling Bee

Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 58 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

READ MORE: Police Responding To Barricade Situation In Morton Grove

MORE NEWS: FDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Review Blood Clot Cases

Temperatures drop to the upper 40s on Wednesday. The rest of the week brings mostly cloudy skies.