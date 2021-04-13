CHICAGO (CBS)– A relatively quiet week continues. Temperatures are cooling a bit over the next few days, but will return to typical April temperatures by the end of the week.
Tuesday's temperatures will be near 58 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures drop to the upper 40s on Wednesday. The rest of the week brings mostly cloudy skies.