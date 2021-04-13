MILWAUKEE (CBS/AP) — With the team facing a COVID-19 scare, Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night after the right-hander indicated he wasn’t feeling well.

The Cubs didn’t provide specifics about Hendricks’ health, saying only the move was made from “an abundance of caution.”

Four Cubs were added to the COVID-19 injured list over the last two days.

Cubs manager David Ross said before Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers that none of his players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Infielder Matt Duffy went on the virus-related injured list Tuesday, one day after the Cubs put relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam, and Dan Winkler on the list.

Two coaches – first-base coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young – did test positive for COVID over the last week.

“We still do not have any players on the positive COVID list,” Ross said. “I would tell you right now with protocols and being extra cautious, if you have a headache, if you have a runny nose, if you have body aches, if you have just about anything going on that would or could be one of the 10 COVID symptoms, we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Alec Mills replaced Hendricks as the Cubs’ starting pitcher Tuesday. Mills threw a no-hitter at Milwaukee in the Cubs’ 12-0 victory over the Brewers on Sept. 13 of last season.

The Cubs were offered vaccines before the season opener. Ross earlier Tuesday wanted to clear up some misconceptions about his coaches Driver and Young.</a.

“Many of our players are getting vaccinated. I talked to Craig and C.Y. last night, and they gave me permission to share their information. Craig’s already gotten one of the shots when it was first available to him. C.Y. had already been fully vaccinated, but it’s two weeks after you get the second shot that you’re fully vaccinated – that would have been Sunday. Chances are he’d contracted the COVID before,” Ross said. “They don’t want to scare anybody. They think the reason why they feel as good as they do is because they’ve had some version of the shot.”

The Cubs filled Duffy’s spot on the roster by adding infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the organization’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. Chad Noble, who normally is the Cubs’ bullpen catcher, is handling the bullpen coach responsibilities.

