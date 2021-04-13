CHICAGO (CBS) — Hackers recently broke into the Illinois Attorney General’s computer network, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday.
The hack was discovered early Saturday morning. Federal agents are checking to see how much information was exposed, working alongside information technology staff and investigators from the state AG’s office.
“This investigation is ongoing, and I am committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible to ensure that the Attorney General’s office can continue to provide critical services to the people of Illinois,” Raoul said in a statement.
Further information will be released at a later date, the AG’s office said.