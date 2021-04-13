CHICAG (CBS)– A woman was hit in the head during an armed carjacking in Lincoln Square early Tuesday morning.
According to police, a 28-year-old woman was at a gas station, in the 5200 block of North Western Avenue around 2 a.m., when two men forced her out of her black Jeep at gunpoint. The offenders hit the woman in the head during the incident.
The woman was treated at the scene.
No one is in custody.
MORE NEWS: FDA Recommends 'Pause' For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine To Review Blood Clot Cases