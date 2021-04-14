DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cooler day.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light showers are possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures climb to the upper 50s by Friday and continue into the weekend with a few showers possible.