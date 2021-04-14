CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are still hashing out COVID safety rules for high school teachers to return to class.
On Tuesday, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said negotiations are "fairly productive."
He outlined some of the union's concerns.
"The ability to limit capacity in high schools at safe levels," said Sharkey. "High schools cannot make pods. We're dealing with demands that have to do with the board making reasonable accommodations for members and their ability to telework in certain situations."
CPS high school students are due back in the classroom on Monday morning.