CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for seven hours beginning Thursday night for maintenance.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the Lake Shore Drive Bridge will be fully closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday for testing and maintenance ahead of boat run season.
Traffic will be detoured onto Columbus Drive during those hours. The detour will take northbound drivers from Monroe Drive to Columbus Drive to Illinois Street back to Lake Shore Drive.
Southbound drivers will get off the Drive at Grand Avenue, head west to Columbus Drive, and get back on Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Drive.