By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Waukegan, Waukegan Fire Department

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two dogs were killed and seven people left homeless after flames tore through a house in Chicago’s northern suburbs overnight Wednesday.

The fire happened at a two unit building in the 500 block of McAlister Avenue.

Waukegan firefighters arrived to find fast-spreading flames that took hours to put out.

Two firefighters received minor injuries.

The people who were living in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff