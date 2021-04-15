CHICAGO (CBS) — In the WNBA Draft Thursday night, the Chicago Sky had the eighth pick in the first round and selected guard Shyla Heal from Australia.
The 19-year-old has been playing professionally since she was 14 and was the national player of the year for Australia in 2020. She said she has never been to America before.
The Sky also took Natasha Mack in the second round. Mack actually quit basketball out of high school to work in a chicken plant, before finding her way to Oklahoma State.
Also, Lindsey Pulliam became the third Northwestern Wildcat to be drafted, going to Atlanta in the third round.