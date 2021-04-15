CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will see partly cloudy and quiet conditions heading toward the weekend.
Expect cooler conditions lakeside through the weekend with highs near the shore only in the 40s.
The weekend system will bring extra clouds, but it seems dry air will be in place to keep the rain away.
There will be a better chance for showers late Monday as a cold front crosses the area.
If enough moisture lingers Tuesday morning, the precipitation would fall as snow showers for the morning rush.
Forecast:
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 39.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 55.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 55.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 60.