CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago public high school teachers took their laptops and lesson plans outdoors “teaching out” to make a point.
They're teaching remote classes outside of Juarez Community Academy on the near West Side.
The teachers said CTU and CPS are close to a deal to get students back in class safely but they’re not there yet.
On Thursday morning, teachers outlined some of the sticking points.
“We also want to have vaccinations for our students,” said teacher Liz Winfield. “I teach seniors and juniors mostly and they’re eligible for vaccinations. But it’s really hard for them to get these vaccinations the way it’s set up in the city. We are also fighting for childcare accommodations. Many of our teachers have small children at home that are either not school-age or opted for remote learning for their children.”
CBS 2 reached out to CPS for comment and haven't heard back yet.
The district is planning to bring high school students back to in-person learning on Monday.