CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools leaders and Gary Elementary School are offering support as community members grieve the loss of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.
Chicago Public Schools and community leaders shared a message in the “La Villita, Chicago” Facebook group Thursday stating, “Adam was a member of our CPS family, and we have been shaken by the circumstances of his passing.”READ MORE: Adam Toledo Shooting Video Released By Civilian Office Of Police Accountability As Mayor, Community Leaders Urge Calm
Toledo was a student at Gary Elementary School.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Doesn't Support Aldermen's Plan To Create Database For Decades Of CPD Misconduct Files
The school district is offering “professional and mental health resources” for educators to address the students’ needs, both socially and emotionally.
“As a community, we join his family and the Gary Elementary School community to grieve his death,” Community leaders stated in the post. “Adam’s death, along with the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and the civil unrest in Minnesota after the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, are raising many emotions for our students.”MORE NEWS: Five Things We Learned From The Adam Toledo Police Shooting Video
The Facebook post has been shared nearly 40 times and has over 280 comments.