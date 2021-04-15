DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Illinois Jobs, jobs, Working For Chicago, Working For Chicago Stories

CHICAGO (CBS)– Dollar General is hiring 20,000 workers nationally this spring.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago during this employment crisis.

READ MORE: Nearly 17,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The discount chain says it made more money during the pandemic, because cash-strapped shoppers needed discounts.

READ MORE: 'Baby Whisperer' Patti Ideran Has Some Advice For How To Calm Fussy Or Colicky Babies

The company plans to hire full-time and part-time workers in stores and distribution centers.

 

MORE NEWS: Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Carjacked In Wicker Park

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff