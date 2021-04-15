CHICAGO (CBS)– Dollar General is hiring 20,000 workers nationally this spring.
The discount chain says it made more money during the pandemic, because cash-strapped shoppers needed discounts.
The company plans to hire full-time and part-time workers in stores and distribution centers.
