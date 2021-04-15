(CBS Chicago) — Jim McMahon, who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, doesn’t hold his former team in high regard. In a recent interview, he said of the team, “I think it’s where quarterbacks go to die.”

His opinion likely has something to do Mitchell Trubisky’s troubled time under center in Chicago. The Bears’ former signal caller averaged 16 touchdown passes and 208 yards passing per game over his four seasons with the team. Their best season under Trubisky was a 12-4 campaign in 2018 that ended with an NFC North title and a Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team finished no better than .500 in his other three seasons.

While Trubisky never matured into the QB the Bears hoped he’d be, the team also didn’t seem to put him in a position to win relying on its defense for much of those four seasons and floundering when that defense didn’t stop opponents.

Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason as a backup for Josh Allen. The Bears signed Andy Dalton to be their starter. Dalton, the longtime starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, saw significant action filling in for the Dallas Cowboys last season. The Bears will likely look to the upcoming NFL Draft for their quarterback of the future. With the 20th pick, they don’t seem likely to land one of the top prospects without trading up.

McMahon was the Bears’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in 1982. After his seven seasons in Chicago, he bounced around the NFL, logging time with seven teams over the course of his career. Despite his Super Bowl win in the mid-1980s, McMahon sees the division-rival Green Bay Packers as the better organization.

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for — by far,” he said. “From top to bottom it was great people.”