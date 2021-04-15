CHICAGO (CBS) — Reaction was swift in Little Village following the release of video showing Adam Toledo, 13, being shot and killed by Chicago Police.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, Adam grew up, and died, in Little Village. For people who live there, the pain of watching the videos is personal.

Early Thursday evening, there were people waving flags and holding banners calling for “Justice for Adam,” and honking was heard from drivers on busy 26th Street in support.

We heard from the Little Village Community Council, where members were emotional after seeing the clips. They say the video shows that Toledo did not have a gun in his hand the exact moment a Chicago Police Officer opened fire, killing him.

The group said they want the officer charged, and said city leaders should be held accountable for what they call a cover up in the first 48 hours after the shooting.

“I don’t care who Adam was or what he was doing at 2:30 in the morning. I’m tired of all that,” said Little Village community organizer Reyna Wences. “The question is why do police shot to kill? And that has to be answered.”

We are expecting some kind of demonstration in Little Village Wednesday night, and there is a police presence we’ve seen grow in the past few hours.

The group also said they plan to protest outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home on Friday.

The community has also emphasized a desire to keep things calm. They said Little Village is tight-knit and looks out for itself, and their goal is not to destroy their own neighborhood over this, but to be heard and to see consequences.