WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — They call Patti Ideran the Baby Whisperer – a medical worker who works her magic to calm babies in the western suburbs.

She has helped thousands of moms and dads.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory took on Thursday morning took us inside Ideran’s secrets at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Little Emilia didn’t wail once in front of our cameras. It would have been a different story just a few months ago.

“She would always pull away from the bottle,” said Emilia’s mother, Tara Palmer. “She would cry. She would scream; resist being fed.”

Fussy or cranky, some may have called her. Colic is the dreaded official term.

Doctor Google says, “It will go away on its own.” Panicked first-time mom Palmer didn’t like that option.

And another option made her feel a lot better.

“So much better,” Palmer said. “Like, maybe I can do this motherhood thing!”

Relief came through Ideran, a pediatric occupational therapist. From baby yoga poses to the most soothing positions, Ideran has taught calming techniques before feeding or sleeping time to more than a thousand families.

That is how she earned the nickname “the Baby Whisperer.”

“Parents are trying all these things. We call it ‘formula roulette’ – they try five different formulas and it doesn’t make a difference because it’s not so much the formula,” Ideran said. “It’s their ability to calm and organize.”

Yes, “calm and organize.” That’s a struggle for grown-ups too, but think about what could center you.

Rubbing a baby’s back or gently rocking them for five minutes straight can relax them.

“What parents do is – the baby’s crying, they pick them up. They change them. They rock them. They pass him off to dad and put them on the shoulder. They (pat the baby), and those kind of things only overstimulate them,” Ideran said.

Again, relax and try one move for a while, advised Ideran.

“There’s no shame ever in getting help if you need it, and you’ll be glad you did,” Palmer said.

For living proof, we return to the star of our show – Emilia.

“Now she is just a different baby,” Ideran said.

“She is a different baby!” Palmer said.

You don’t have to be a patient to learn some of the Baby Whisperer’s tricks. Her new book, which is co-authored by pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Fishbein from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, comes out April 20.

It’s titled, “The CALM Method: Solutions for Fussy Days and Sleepless Nights,” and is dedicated it to all the stressed-out moms and dads out there who have been told that colic will pass.

“We hear you,” Ideran said.