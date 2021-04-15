CHICAGO (CBS) — A spokeswoman for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said Thursday that a prosecutor misspoke over the weekend in saying 13-year-old Adam Toledo had a gun in his hand when police shot and killed him.

Body cam video of the shooting is set for release at 2:30 p.m.

State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic told CBS 2’s Chris Tye in a statement: “An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court. Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself.”

Spokesperson for Cook County State's Attorney tells @cbschicago that a lawyer for their office misspoke in the case of #AdamToledo when Ruben Roman was in court. They said Toledo had a gun in his hand when he did not. "Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed." — Chris Tye (@TVTye) April 15, 2021

At a bond hearing Saturday for Ruben Roman, 21 – the man who was with Adam Toledo – prosecutors said Adam had a gun in his hand when an officer shot and killed him.

Prosecutors said while defendant Ruben Roman was the one to fire the gun, Adam was holding it when he was shot and killed by police at a point when Roman was already being detained.

Earlier at a news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declined to confirm or deny whether Adam had a gun in hand when police shot and killed him – citing the ongoing investigation – but said she believed it was correct as articulated by prosecutors at a bond hearing for a man police said was with him at the time of the shooting.

“It’s not for me to confirm that,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I’m very aware of what was said at the bond hearing for Mr. Roman. I believe that as articulated, the comments of the State’s Attorney were correct.”

Mayor Lightfoot did say she had seen “no evidence whatsoever” that Adam shot at police.

“I don’t want to get into the real substance of this because the independent investigation is going on, but I’ve seen no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police,” Mayor Lightfoot said.