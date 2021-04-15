DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 19-year-old man was charged in a carjacking in the South Shore neighborhood.

According to police, Corey Williams was identified as the offender who took a 27-year-old man’s car, and personal items, in the 7400 block of South Kingston Avenue on April 12.

Police said the narcotics and a weapon were recovered during the arrest.

Williams faces one felony count of armed robbery, vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and of a controlled substance among other charges.

He is expected in bond court on Thursday.

