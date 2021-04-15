CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders are on the case of a suburban man who can’t sell his barely used all-terrain vehicle, because the U.S. Postal Service lost his proof of ownership.

Jim Weathers saw a recent report by CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas on another missing Priority Mail package, and now McNicholas is on the hunt for this one too.

Jim chose email, not snail mail, to contact CBS 2 about a missing letter.

“It’s unfortunate I had to write to you folks,” he said.

According to the USPS tracking information, his missing letter left Beloit, Wisconsin, on March 23, headed to the northern suburbs of Chicago.

It arrived at the huge postal distribution center in Elk Grove Village the next day.

The last tracking entry stated it’s late but still on the way.

“It’s frustrating, you have to get angry,” “It’s been over three weeks now.”

Here’s what got Jim really angry. He filed a complaint with the post office. Last week he received a response stating the issue was resolved.

That resolution: the post office “does not have more information about your package.”

The response included a link to file a missing mail form.

Translation: the letter was lost.

“’So long, but we don’t have it,’ and that’s their idea of a resolution,” Jim said.

The missing letter contained a critical original document Jim needed to sell an all-terrain vehicle. Now he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to complete the five-figure deal.

“It’s supposed to be two days. That’s what Priority Mail is. It’s an odd title for mail that never shows up,” he said.

CBS 2 recently told you about another Priority Mail package that disappeared inside the same Elk Grove Village facility.

Enter Jim’s wife Barb, a 34-year letter carrier, who had this to say about that same distribution center:

“I said, ‘Oh no, it was bad when I was there, and that was seven years ago,’” Barb said. “They just don’t care anymore.”

One thing this couple cares about: finding that critical piece of paper, apparently trapped somewhere inside the Elk Grove Village distribution center.

The Postal Service sent CBS 2 a statement that did not answer any of our questions:

The Postal Service is checking on this item with no new available information. We apologize for any inconvenience this customer has experienced. The Postal Service is concerned any time we do not provide the level of service our customers expect and deserve. Customers are always encouraged to contact Consumers Affairs to properly investigate their concerns. The Postal Service does its utmost to ensure packages are handled properly in plants for delivery. Every customer experience and every piece of mail is important to the Postal Service. The Postal Service does investigate and respond to customers who file a claim for lost or damaged items. Information on how to file a claim and other information regarding a claim is available at https://www.usps.com/help/claims.htm and must be made online or by mail. Claims can also be appealed. For technical assistance with Online Claims: call Internet Customer Care Center: 800-344-7779 M – F, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST email IC3 at uspstechnicalsupport@mailps.custhelp.com MORE NEWS: Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Carjacked In Wicker Park

As for the missing package, they have no clue where it is still.