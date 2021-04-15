CHICAGO (CBS) — Who is Adam Toledo?
• Adam Toledo, a seventh grader at Gary Elementary School, was shot in the chest and killed by a Chicago Police officer around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29, in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union Say They're Close To A Deal As They Continue Negotiations On COVID Safety
• A family attorney said Adam lived with his mother, grandfather, and two siblings, and Adam wanted to become a police officer.READ MORE: Video From Police Shooting That Killed Adam Toledo To Be Released On Thursday, COPA Says
• Adam was reported missing by his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, on Friday, March 26. He returned home the following day, but his mother did not call police to report he had returned home. Officers found out he was home when they called the home to check on the missing persons report filed the night before. On March 31, detectives again called Elizabeth Toledo to say that the description of her son resembled an unidentified person in the morgue. Elizabeth then told detectives she hadn’t seen her son since he had left home again, either late on March 27 or early on March 28. She did not report him missing a second time.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
• The Toledo family viewed body cam video of the police shooting on Tuesday, April 13, at the headquarters of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.