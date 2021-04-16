CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora’s 9th Pop-Up Pantry is set to open Monday to feed at least 1,000 families.
According to the city of Aurora, the pop-up pantry will open less than a month after the last citywide pop-up food pantry. The city is working in collaboration with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry.
An estimated 1,000 more families will be able to get free food on Monday.
It opens at 9:00 a.m. April 19, at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive.
The food is funded in part by through the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), the free food distribution will include boxes of fresh and quality meat, dairy and produce.
No identification is needed to receive food. Lines do form early for the drive-thru pop up. It will be first-come, first-served.
The city of Aurora plans to continue communitywide monthly pop-up pantries through the summer.
Any youth or adult volunteers can register to help with the food distribution can click here.