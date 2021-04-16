CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died after a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of a building located at 1434 West Garfield Boulevard.
Working fire/EMSPLAN 1 at 1434 W Garfield. Fire in basement. Fire is out. 2 transported to UofC critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Fvp7RVI2ce
Two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Fire officials confirmed the two victims, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, have both died.
A firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
This is a developing story.