By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Back of the Yards, Chicago Fire Department, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died after a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of a building located at 1434 West Garfield Boulevard.

Two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Fire officials confirmed the two victims, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, have both died.

A firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story. 

