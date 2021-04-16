CHICAGO (CBS) — With the CDC keeping the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold at least until next week, the Chicago Department of Public Health is switching several of its vaccination programs to the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccines.

The city already switched its Chicago State University to the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, and those who had previously scheduled Johnson & Johnson appointments will get the Pfizer shot instead, and be scheduled for a second shot.

The city’s program to vaccinate homebound seniors also will switch to the Pfizer vaccine, and appointments will resume on Friday. About 5,000 seniors have registered for the program, and city officials said earlier this week they were contacting those seniors about what’s happening with the program.

Events scheduled with Walgreens as part of the Faith Month initiative will use the Pfizer vaccine this weekend.

A vaccination site set up by the Chicago Federation of Labor for union workers will switch to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but will be limited to 1,200 doses per week. Appointments will resume Monday.

The United Center will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine, and will not switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday as originally planned. Scheduling for future appointments resumed Friday.

Events with the Illinois Restaurant Association are on hold until the week of April 26, with the vaccine type to be determined at that time.

The O’Hare International Airport vaccination site that had been using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not re-open. Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment will be invited for vaccination at Wright College or the United Center. Additional special events will be scheduled for O’Hare and Midway International Airport employees.

A mobile vaccination program using a CTA bus to reach seniors in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates remains on hold for now.