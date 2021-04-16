DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A system will pass to our south this weekend, keeping us in the clouds.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, only a stray sprinkle chance would be well south of I-80 on Saturday.

Otherwise, expect highs in the upper 40s lakeside both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a warming trend starting Monday ahead of a more impressive front. It leaves us with a rain/snow mix and chilly temps Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 60.

