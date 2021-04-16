CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people died after a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of a building located at 1434 West Garfield Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
Two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Fire officials confirmed the two victims, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, have both died.
A firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Officials said there were no working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Just hours after the fire, teams of firefighters walked around the area nearby, handing out free smoke detectors, and talking to neighbors about how to prevent tragedies like this one.