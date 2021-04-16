(CBS) — Brandon Scott Hole, the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting rampage, was interviewed last year by the FBI after Hole’s mother believed he might try to take his own life by engaging in a violent confrontation with police.

Hole’s mother contacted the FBI in March, 2020 “to report he might try to commit ‘suicide by cop,’ ” the FBI said in a statement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department put Hold in mental health detention while agents investigated, the statement said.

A shotgun was seized at his residence and he was interviewed by the FBI in April. Agents found no criminal violation. The agents also did not believe Hold showed any signs of racially motivated violence, according to the statement.

The shotgun was not returned to the suspect, the FBI said.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department said officers responded to an active shooting incident after shots were fired at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center, located at 8951 Mirabel Road.

The IMPD confirmed, in a press conference Friday morning, Hole took his own life at the scene. Police said the suspect likely used a rifle during the shooting incident.

Police said the suspect got out of his car and started shooting outside of the facility. Police said the suspect then went into the facility and continued shooting.

Police said the shooting may have only lasted minutes.

“He appeared to randomly start shooting,” police said.

The eight people who were fatally shot were pronounced dead at the facility, police said. Police confirmed five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries related to the shooting. Two other victims were treated on the scene and released.