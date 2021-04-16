CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its second highest daily COVID-19 case count since the end of January on Friday, a day after giving out the second most vaccinations in a single day so far during the pandemic. Nearly a quarter of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Friday, the second most reported in a single day since Jan. 29, behind only the 4,004 cases reported one week ago.READ MORE: Basement Fire In Back Of The Yards Leaves 2 People Dead
Illinois averaging 3237 new coronavirus cases per day in April, up 104% over the first 16 days of March.
Illinois also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. While new cases have gone up significantly since the beginning of March, daily deaths have remained relatively flat.
So far during the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths.READ MORE: 8 People Dead, At Least 5 Injured After Shooting At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis
The state’s seven-day statewide case positivity rate stands at 4.2%, up from 2.3% one month ago.
As of Thursday night, a total of 2,058 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 468 in the ICU and 205 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 1,785 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in April, up 53% over the same time period in March.
Meantime, Illinois reported its second highest daily vaccination total so far on Thursday, with 166,885 doses administered statewide. The state is averaging 129,664 vaccinations per day over the past week.MORE NEWS: With Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Still Paused, Chicago Switching Some Vaccination Programs To Moderna And Pfizer
Since December, Illinois has received a total of 9,777,825 vaccine doses, and administered a total of 7,779,290 shots statewide. As of Thursday night, a total of 3,182,010 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 24.97% of the population.